ROXANA – A total of 15 local students have received scholarships from Phillips 66 this year as part of their Boys and Girls Club Community Scholarship and the Phillips 66 Dependent Scholarship.

Six Riverbend area students are among the 52 high school seniors across the U.S. who will each receive up to $22,000 in college scholarships from the Phillips 66 Community Scholarship Program. This program is open to outstanding college-bound students who are members of Boys & Girls Clubs in Phillips 66 locations. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Alton and Bethalto are both part of this program.

The area honorees are:

Bella Hannaford of Civic Memorial High School

Madelyn Hunt of Triad High School

Timothy Melton of East Alton-Wood River High School

Ella Proctor of Edwardsville High School

Meredith Schaaf of Civic Memorial High School

Bel Springman of Alton High School

The scholarships are based on academic performance, community service, financial need, and work experience. The award reflects the company’s mission of improving lives and supporting its communities.

“This scholarship is a great opportunity for these exceptional students,” says Melissa Erker, Director of Government Affairs and Community Relations at Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery. “Not only is renewable for up to $5,500 a year for a four-year institution or $1,500 per year for a community college or technical school but recipients are also guaranteed an internship interview or a full-time position if they meet the minimum GPA requirements in a relevant field.”

A separate scholarship program awards scholarships to dependents of Phillips 66 employees. Nine local students are among the 56 high school seniors across the U.S. who will each receive $16,000 in college scholarships from the Phillips 66 Dependent Scholarship Program. The competitive program is open to outstanding college-bound students whose parents work for Phillips 66 and certain subsidiary companies.

The area honorees are:

Amanda Bagwell, Triad High School, daughter of employee Matthew Bagwell

David Dutton, Civic Memorial High School, son of employee Joshua Dutton

Eliza Feldman, Staunton High School, daughter of employee Chad Feldman

Allyson Kahrhoff, Staunton High School, daughter of employee Chad Kahrhoff

Parker Lemarr, Southwestern High School, son of employee Chad Lemarr

Lily McClain, Edwardsville Senior High School, daughter of employee Rick McClain

Emily Schrumpf, Alton High School, daughter of employee Patrick Schrumpf

Lexi Staples, Carrollton High School, daughter of employee Shane Staples

Evan Wells, Roxana Senior High School, son of employee Jamie Wells

The scholarships are based on academic excellence, community service, and financial need. The award reflects the company’s mission of improving lives and supporting its communities.

“We congratulate all of the recipients on their exceptional academic achievements and dedication to community service,” said Erker. “Education is a core focus area for Phillips 66, and we are proud to support these promising young students in the next chapter of their academic journey.”

Phillips 66 has awarded $8.3 million in scholarships to 593 students since the start of the program in 2013.

Both scholarship programs are selected through Scholarship America, a neutral, third-party administrator of educational assistance programs, which manages the program for Phillips 66.

