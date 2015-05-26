A Fieldon man died in a four-wheeler accident on Monday.

Jersey County Coroner Larry Alexander said Tuesday that he pronounced Benjamin L. Zimmerman, 39, of Fieldon, dead at 2:36 p.m. on Monday, May 25, at the scene of a four-wheeler accident in a field just off Fieldon Hollow Road in the community.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Jersey County Sheriff’s Department worked the scene and is investigating the accident, Alexander said.

The incident was not witnessed by anyone, Alexander said. The man rolled the four-wheeler and died from injuries suffered in the crash, the coroner said.

More like this: