EDWARDSVILLE – The field of 32 has been set for the $25,000 USTA Pro Circuit Edwardsville Futures Presented by the EGHM Foundation.

The final eight spots in the main draw were filled by final qualifying matches at the EHS Tennis Center Monday morning and afternoon; they’ll join 24 other players already in the field when play gets under way at 9:30 a.m. today with matches in both the singles and doubles competition.

Monday’s winners included two players from the USA and players from Australia, Israel, Canada, Sweden, Brazil and Denmark, producing very international field for this week’s tournament. Tuesday’s card includes six opening-round singles matches and all eight first-round matches in the 16-team doubles field.

The full card for Sunday’s second round of qualifying was completed despite rainy weather Sunday at the EHS Tennis Center and SIU-Edwardsville tennis courts.

Among Sunday’s results saw Pro Wildcard Challenge runner-up Sam Shropshire of Philadelphia eliminated by Francisco Dias of Portugal 6-3, 6-3, while Wildcard Challenge semifinalist Nicholas Shamma was ousted by Robert Galloway 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

Here are the full results from Sunday’s and Monday’s matches; all players are American unless otherwise indicated:

MONDAY – FINAL QUALIFYING MATCHES

Simon Friis Soendergard (Denmark) def. Francisco Dias (Portugal) 7-6 (7-1), 2-6, 6-3; Or Ram-Harel (Israel) def. Jack Murray 6-4, 6-3; Gabriel Friederich (Brazil) def. Alfredo Perez 6-2, 7-5; Robert Galloway def. Jeffery Schorsch 3-6, 7-5, 6-1; Joshua Peck (Canada) def. Rowland Phillips (Jamaica) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; Gustav Hansson (Sweden) def. Joseph Van Meter 6-2, 6-4; Edward Bourchier (Australia) def. Austin Hussey 6-4, 6-3; Hunter Johnson def. Martin Joyce 6-3, 6-3

SUNDAY – SECOND ROUND MATCHES

Simon Frils Soendergaard (Denmark) def. Jonas Zacho Larsen (Denmark) 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 6-1; Francisco Dias (Portugal) def. Sam Shropshire 6-3, 6-3; Or Ram-Harel (Israel) def. Fabio Perasso (Italy) 6-3, 6-3; Jack Murray def. Anudeep Kodali 6-4, 6-1; Gabriel Friedrich (Brazil) def. Thiago Barbosa (Brazil) 6-3, 6-0; Alfredo Perez def. Jake Jacoby 7-5, 7-5; Jeffrey Schorsch def. Kris Ortega 6-1, 6-1; Robert Galloway def. Nicholas Shamma 6-2, 4-6, 7-5

Rowland Phillips (Jamaica) def. Henry Britton (Great Britain) 6-0, 7-5; Joshua Peck (Canada) def. Alexander Rushin (Great Britain) 6-0, ret.; Gustav Hansson (Sweden) def. Branch Terrell 6-1, 6-4; Joseph Van Meter def. Joseph McAllister 6-4, 7-5; Edward Bourchier (Australia) def. Vasillos Caripi 6-4, 7-6 (7-3); Austin Hussey def. Charlie Emhardt 6-2, 6-3; Hunter Johnson def. Agustin Maria Gascia (Argentina) 6-3, 6-3; Martin Joyce def. Justin Lunn (Bahamas) 6-3, 6-1

Here is the scheduled order of play for Tuesday’s opening-round matches; all matches are subject to change in start times and courts:

9:30 a.m.: Evan Zuh (USA) vs. Keegan Smith (USA), Court 2; Nathaniel Lammons (USA) vs. Alex Rybakov (USA), Court 3; Ricardo Rodriguez (Venezuela) vs. Santago Fa Rodriguez Taverna (Argentina), Court 5; Robert Galloway/Alex Lawson (USA) vs. Jonathan Binding (Great Britain)/Francisco Dias (Portugal), Court 7

NOT BEFORE 11 a.m.: Aleksander Kovacevic (USA) vs. Christopher Haworth (USA); Aron Hiltzik (USA) vs. Cameron Silverman (USA); Hunter Callahan (USA) vs. Eric James Johnson (USA), Court 5; Hunter Johnson/Yates Johnson (USA) vs. Chad Rhoden (USA) vs. Nicolaas Scholtz (South Africa)

NOT BEFORE 1 p.m.: Ricardo Rodriguez (Venezuela)/Santiago fe Rodriguez Taverna (Argentina) vs. Farris Fathi Gosea (Great Britian)/Ante Pavic (Croatia), Court 2 (after rest period); Kallim Stewart (USA)/Mandeep Yadav (India) vs. Nathaniel Lammons/Keegan Smith (USA), Court 3 (after rest period); Edward Bourchier/Harry Bourchier (Australia) vs. Aziz Dougaz (Tunisia)/Guy Orly Iradukdunda (Burundi), Court 7

NOT BEFORE 2 p.m.: Or Ram-Harel (Israel)/Cameron Silverman (USA) vs. Charlie Emhardt/Alfredo Perez (USA), Court 5 (after rest period)

NOT BEFORE 3:30 p.m.: Hunter Callahan (USA)/Gustav Hansson (Sweden) vs. Aron Hiltzik/Jeffrey Schorsch (USA), Court 3

NOT BEFORE 5:30 p.m.: Jack Murray/Sam Shropshire (USA) vs. Ezekiel Clark/Aleksander Kovacevic (USA), Court 2

Updated information on the draws and results, along with community events during the week, is available at www.edwardsvillefutures.com.

