EDWARDSVILLE - Front Office Wealth Strategies is excited to be partnering with the Metro East Sports Podcast for their newest adventure, the Charitable Champion. This program gives school districts within Madison County an opportunity to showcase their remarkable student athletes.

Once a month, the Front Office Fiduciary Network will recognize a “Charitable Champion,” a local student-athlete who epitomizes the qualities of academic and athletic excellence, leadership, compassion, and team-spirit. Once selected, the “Charitable Champion” will be invited to join the Metro East Sports Podcast for an interview in honor of this prestigious recognition. The nominated athlete will also be asked to choose a local charity to receive a $500 donation on his/her behalf. All charities are subject to the approval of Front Office Wealth Strategies.

We were excited to announce our first Charitable Champion in the month of September, Sydnee Campbell. She is an outstanding student/athlete who is excelling as a teammate, leader, and community activist. Sydnee chose the Glen-Ed Pantry to receive a $500 donation in her honor on behalf of the Front Office Fiduciary Network. Sydnee will be featured on the Metro East Sports Podcast in the month of October.

Nominations can be submitted through their website www.YourFrontOffice.com or by email CharitableChampion@yourfrontoffice.com.

