The Edwardsville High School field hockey camp, which took place at the school’s practice and game field, did an excellent job at motivating girls to play the sport.

Julia Tyler, the varsity field hockey coach at Edwardsville High School, described the goals of the camp, which occurred on Monday, June 8, and was available to fourth- through seventh-grade girls.

Skills discussed at the camp included passing, distribution, vision training, defense, attacking and goalkeeping.

“We’re hoping to promote the game of field hockey and teach the basics to our young elementary and middle school players,” Tyler said. “I want to get them motivated and interested so that they will want to play later on,” Tyler said.

Safety was of number one concern at the camp on Monday. The girls were donned in protective gear, including eyewear as well as shin and mouth guards.

Tyler has been coaching for the Tigers organization for three years, and 2015 will mark her second year as a varsity coach. Her coaching staff includes Jaimee Phagley, who is the junior varsity coach, and Jenna Compton, who is in charge of the C-team squad. High school field hockey players also assisted at the first session of the camp.

“With field hockey, we’re a no-cut sport. We encourage everyone to get on the field and play. You meet a lot of new people this way, and a lot of our girls have made lifelong friends in the organization,” Tyler said.

“We’re having a lot of fun promoting the game, and hopefully the girls take away a lot of new skills and tactical aspects of the game,” Tyler said.

