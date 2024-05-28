FIDELITY - A man from Fidelity faces a felony DUI charge after a cocaine-fueled car accident reportedly caused the death of his passenger.

Joshua E. Bailey, 45, of Fidelity, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence causing an accident resulting in death.

Article continues after sponsor message

On March 6, 2024, Bailey allegedly drove a white 2010 Ford van while under the influence of cocaine and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of IL-16 and Fidelity Road/Oak Rest Road.

The resulting accident reportedly caused the death of the passenger in Bailey’s vehicle.

Bailey was charged with a Class 2 felony, and Jersey County court records indicate he has since been released from custody. His preliminary hearing is set for June 26, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: