Ferguson Roofing Invests $40,000 in Multiple 501(c)(3) Organizations Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS – Ferguson Roofing has successfully invested $40,000 in funds, time, or services in 57 501(c)(3) organizations after completing their “80 in 80” charitable campaign. The St. Louis-based roofing company kicked off this campaign in 2019 to celebrate their 80th year in business with plans to donate 80 grants to 80 organizations in need. Ferguson Roofing nominated 36 charitable organizations, while 20 more were nominated by the public, to receive grants. An additional 20 of the 80 grants were originally held for trade scholarships to assist students with tuition or supplies. Ferguson Roofing realized early in their campaign that they did not have the bandwidth to connect with this audience. They decided instead to aggregate the funds, time, and resources for the scholarships and roll them into a support program for one trade school, North County Tech. Also, due to the amount of time and resources spent for Bikes for Tykes, a volunteer organization that repairs, refurbishes, and rebuilds bicycles for children, they were awarded a total five grants. Article continues after sponsor message Below is a list of award recipients, starting with those nominated by Ferguson Roofing: Ainad Drum and Bugle Corps – Employees of Ferguson Roofing played in the organization’s 28th annual golf tournament, held to raise funds for their yearly activities along with Shriners Hospitals for Children. Alzheimer’s Association – Ferguson Roofing provided a financial contribution of $500 to the organization, which is working to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease. Angels’ Arms – Ferguson Roofing provided the organization with construction services and put a new roof on a residential home remodel. BackStoppers – Ferguson Roofing provided a financial contribution of $500 along with ongoing support to the organization through their industry association, the Roofers and Siding Contract Alliance (RSCA). Bikes for Tykes – Ferguson Roofing sponsored the organization’s 48-hour donation drive event, donated a van-load of bikes, and volunteered with fixing and adjusting bikes. Brackets for Good – Ferguson Roofing contributed to the organization as a first-round sponsor, assisting them with opening in the St. Louis area and connecting to other local companies and organizations. Bridgeway Elementary PTO – Ferguson Roofing donated items for the school’s Parent Teacher Organization trivia night. Building Owners and Managers Association of Metropolitan St. Louis (BOMA) – Ferguson Roofing partnered with the organization by supporting their trivia night charity fundraiser. Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis – Ferguson Roofing provided a financial contribution of $500 to the organization, assisting them with increasing education and creating a wellness community around those affected by cancer. Circus Harmony – Ferguson Roofing provided a financial contribution of $500 to the organization, assisting them with their mission to teach life skills through learning performing arts in a social circus. Defenders 14u National Baseball Team – Ferguson Roofing became a sponsor of the organization and provided them with jerseys and hats for their spring and fall baseball seasons. Diamonds in the Ruff – Ferguson Roofing provided a financial contribution of $500 to the organization, supporting their efforts in providing medical attention and a safe, loving, forever home for animals in need. Disabled Athlete Sports Association (DASA) – Ferguson Roofing provided a financial contribution of $500 to the organization, supporting their efforts to provide therapeutic sport and fitness opportunities for their athletes. Dream Factory Golf-A-Ganza Fundraiser – Ferguson Roofing provided volunteers to assist with the 16th annual Golf-A-Ganza fundraiser and contributed by sponsoring a four-person team to participate in the event. Every Child’s Hope – Ferguson Roofing provided a gift basket to assist in a fundraiser for the organization, supporting their mission to provide programs and services to the ever-changing needs of children and families. Habitat for Humanity – Ferguson Roofing participated in a fundraising bowling event, joining in team play and contributing to the fundraiser. Incarnate Word Academy – Ferguson Roofing contributed to the organization’s annual fund, which supports students by providing them with resources that are not fully covered by the cost of tuition. Jason Motte Foundation – Ferguson Roofing made financial contributions and sponsored teams for the organization’s Cornhole Challenge created to combat cancer. JOY FM 99.1 Mission Trip - Ferguson Roofing sponsored one of their valued employees on a mission trip to Guatemala through the organization. Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation – Ferguson Roofing provided a financial contribution of $500 to the organization, supporting their goal to find a cure for Type 1 diabetes. KidSmart – Ferguson Roofing donated volunteer time off to their employees to assist the organization’s Free Store, along with donating the use of equipment trailers, garbage removal assistance, and a location for free storage of materials for the winter. Life Arts – Ferguson Roofing helped convert a former church into the organization’s future headquarters by providing labor, materials, construction services, and supplies. Love the Lou – Ferguson Roofing provided a financial contribution of $500 to the organization, assisting their mission to help citizens in need to build a better St. Louis. Marianist Retreat and Conference Center – Ferguson Roofing provided a financial contribution of $500 to the organization, assisting with their trivia night fundraiser. Missouri Interscholastic Cycling League – Ferguson Roofing committed to multi-year financial support for the organization, assisting them to become established in Missouri as an emergent league of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA). Missouri Mudders and Leadbelt Racing – Ferguson Roofing sponsored the organization’s children’s race and offered a $500 gift card through a drawing. Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship – Ferguson Roofing supported the organization through a financial contribution and volunteering as mentors, tutors, and competition judges. Pedal the Cause – Ferguson Roofing provided financial support for a friend who lost a parent and companion to cancer, and donated funds to a dedicated rider participating in Pedal the Cause. Ronald McDonald House Charities – Ferguson Roofing contributed to a golf tournament fundraiser for the organization and created a Volunteer Time Off (VTO) program for Ferguson Roofing employees. Shape the Sky – Ferguson Roofing provided human resources to assist the organization in increasing its reach to the growing need of people who are at a digital crossroads. Special Olympics of Illinois – Ferguson Roofing sponsored and played in the Foz Ryan Memorial Golf Tournament, which raised funds for the Special Olympics of Illinois. St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach – Ferguson Roofing sponsored the organization in a trivia night fundraiser, assisting them with their trap-neuter-return program. Team Noah Foundation – Ferguson Roofing sponsored a race through the organization, which generates donations for families with children suffering from a congenital heart defect. Tenth Life Rescue – Ferguson Roofing donated a gift basket to Tenth Life Rescue for cats. The United Way – Ferguson Roofing sent an employee to assist the organization with building and expanding their volunteer tracking application on the Salesforce platform. Urban Sprouts Child Development Center – Ferguson Roofing provided a financial contribution of $500 to the organization, assisting their fundraising efforts. Here are the charitable organizations nominated by the public: Burns Recovered – Ferguson Roofing provided a financial contribution of $500 to the organization, assisting them with their objectives of preventing burns and reducing the suffering caused by burn traumas. Camp Jump Start – Ferguson Roofing is assisting Camp Jump Start with fundraising goals, general contracting, sourcing of affordable materials, and project management, and will help with installation and laborers for the completion of improvements to their facilities and camp buildings. Caring Solutions – Ferguson Roofing provided a financial contribution of $500 to the organization, helping them with their mission to provide assistance to developmentally disabled children and adults in St. Louis and surrounding counties. Center for Hearing and Speech – Ferguson Roofing assisted the organization through a fundraising event and provided roofing repairs and maintenance to their facility. Church of God at Baden – Ferguson Roofing donated roof repair construction services to the church. Cornerstone Center for Early Learning – Ferguson Roofing provided a financial contribution of $500 to the organization, assisting their mission to provide a safe and educational environment to nurture children’s creativity and healthy development. Family Forward – Ferguson Roofing provided a $500 financial contribution to support their mission. First Run Theater – Ferguson Roofing provided a financial contribution of $500 to the organization, joining their efforts in increasing access and production of local theatrical arts. Friends of Kathy J. Weinman Shelter – Ferguson Roofing provided a financial contribution of $500 to the organization, supporting their ongoing mission to shelter women and children from violence and abuse. Gateway Science Academy – Ferguson Roofing is working with the organization on a construction project, assisting with bid creation and discounting work in an effort to support their mission of raising the trajectory of student’s lives. Gifted Resource Council – Ferguson Roofing provided a financial contribution of $500 to the organization, assisting their efforts to build a framework for gifted children that will teach them how to maximize their gifts and talents. It’s Your Birthday, Inc. – Ferguson Roofing provided a financial contribution of $500 to the organization, assisting their mission of providing a special day for children that have fallen between the cracks in often overlooked and underserved populations. National Kidney Foundation – Ferguson Roofing provided a financial contribution of $500 to the organization, assisting them with their mission to enhance and save lives through education about kidney health. Oasis International Ministries – Ferguson Roofing repaired roof leaks at the organization and improved their shelter. Prosperity Connection – Ferguson Roofing provided a financial contribution of $500 to the organization, which helps to increase financial literacy for an underserved population in the community. Special Education Foundation – Ferguson Roofing provided a financial contribution of $500 to the organization, assisting them with building a bridge between students with disabilities and the resources they need to succeed in school and in life. St. Louis Blues Blind Hockey Club – Ferguson Roofing provided a financial contribution of $500 to the organization, which supports visually impaired athletes. USA Homeownership Foundation, Inc. – Ferguson Roofing provided a financial contribution of $500 to the organization, assisting them in providing homeownership, loan education, and real estate seminars for thousands of veterans in need of housing, VA loans, and financial education. World Pediatric Project – Ferguson Roofing provided a financial contribution of $500 to the organization, assisting with funding a life-changing project that heals children, saves lives, and expands the distribution of critical health services across the continents. ABOUT FERGUSON ROOFING Family-owned and operated for three generations, Ferguson Roofing opened for business in 1939. Their focus is on providing the same excellent service to customers from beginning to end. Now in their 82nd year, they remain true to the same values they started with: honesty, fairness and community involvement. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip