EDWARDSVILLE – Mabel, the female-designed mannequin dressed in a flight suit and left in that cockpit of the A-7 Corsair Navy Aircraft at Edwardsville Township Park, remains missing Tuesday morning.

Edwardsville Police Department is investigating video footage and seeking any information the public might have about Mabel, also part of the long-institution in the plane at what is commonly known as “Airplane Park.”

Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles is also working on the investigation and hoping for a lead on the missing female mannequin pilot.

Mabel was taken from the plane sometime over Memorial Day weekend. Miles compared it to when somebody took the baby Jesus from St. Boniface Church a few years ago.

“They thought it was funny, but they returned it,” Miles said of the baby Jesus from St. Boniface Church.

Miles said all the township people are interested in is having the mannequin returned.

Lt. Charlie Kohlberg of the Edwardsville Police Department said nothing has yet led the officers to recovery of Mabel. Lt. Kohlberg said the department knows the historical value of the plane and the mannequin and said he knows the community would like to see Mabel back in her appropriate place.

“We would obviously like to see the property returned to the township or here at the police department,” he said. “Once the plane is restored, we would like Mabel to be put back up on the pedestal with the plane. Technically, it is theft of property for whoever took it unless it is returned.”

When Miles was elected township supervisor, he vowed to restore that plane. Funds were raised from across the community, and soon enough was generated to finance that restoration. It started earlier this spring when Keller Construction removed it from its pylon.

The township entered a contract with Nashville-based Flight Deck Veterans, who are former Navy veterans dedicated to restoring old planes such as the Corsair at Edwardsville Township Park. The Flight Deck Veterans are now in the process of restoring the plane.

In order for them to work on it, however, the plane had to be removed from its pad. Mabel was removed despite security measures put in place to deter such criminal activity.

Miles said he doesn’t want to file charges against the perpetrator or perpetrators, but simply wants the mannequin returned.

Anyone with any information on her disappearance is invited to contact the Edwardsville Police Department's anonymous tip line at (618) 692-7552. Anyone who wants to assist with restoration is invited to contact the township office at (618) 656-0292.

