HARTFORD - A female was injured and transported by ambulance to Alton Memorial Hospital after a two-vehicle accident early Wednesday morning at the Rand Avenue and Illinois Route 3 intersection across from Casey’s in Hartford.

Hartford Officer Matt Asbury said the 911 call came in at 6 a.m. for the Illinois Route 3 accident.

The officer said traffic was backed up for a period of time while the intersection was cleared and both vehicles encountered damage.

Officer Asbury said many of the serious accidents in Hartford occur at that intersection.

“The problem with that intersection is there is no light and only a stop sign for drivers turning off or onto Route 3 from Rand,” he said.

