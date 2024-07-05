JERSEY COUNTY - A motorist involved in a single-vehicle accident Friday morning on Illinois Route 3 was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital, Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns confirmed.

The incident occurred on July 5, 2024, and involved a female driver, according to Sheriff Manns. "LifeFlight was on the scene," Manns said, indicating the seriousness of the situation.

The Jersey County Sheriff's Office temporarily closed Route 3 at Wendell Road and Beltrees Road to manage the accident scene and ensure the safety of emergency responders.

Sheriff Manns stated that the extent of the driver's injuries is not yet known but will be released as soon as it is available.

This is a developing story.

