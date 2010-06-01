Brain functionality and differing hormone levels can have a dramatic affect during mid-life years for women. Starting at age 43, a female brain is at the mercy of changing hormones that may cause hot flashes, joint pain, anxiety and depression. Brain circuits do not change that much, but the fuel for pumping essential chemicals for them – estrogen -- starts to disappear.

Mary Ann Pass, a nurse practitioner at Southern Illinois Health Services Foundation, will present a lively session entitled “The Female Brain at Menopause: The Role of Estrogen and Brain Function” at Alton Memorial Hospital’s next Red Hot Mamas meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, June 14. The free presentation will be held in the AMH cafeteria meeting rooms. Call 1-800-392-0936 to register.

The Red Hot Mamas meet the second Monday of every month to take part in a menopause management education program aimed at providing medical information and peer support to women, men and family members dealing with the physical and psychological impact of menopause. Making healthy choices and learning as much as you can about the facts can empower you to look forward to and enjoy this new phase of life. Even younger women can benefit from this information by applying it earlier in their lives.

