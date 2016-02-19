SAFETY BULLETIN - SIUE Police Department



EDWARDSVILLE - At 8 p.m. on Feb. 18, a female reported being battered on the bike path at the bridge between the Science Building and the Fitness Center. During the attack, the female was able to fight back and run away from the scene.

The suspect is reported to be approximately 6-feet tall, male, dark skin, a large ear ring in his right ear, and wearing a hooded sweat shirt.

It is believed that the victim was not a premeditated target and that this was a random act of violence. The SIUE Police Department continues to investigate this crime and ask that anyone with information to contact the SIUE Police Department at (618) 650-3324.

The SIUE Police Department will have extra patrols on the bike paths and urges the SIUE community to take extra safety precautions.

Crime reduction on campus requires the continued active support of the University community. Following are crime prevention tips that will help achieve that goal:

• Travel on well lighted paths to where you are going.

• If possible, travel in groups of two or more.

• If you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, contact the SIUE Police Department for an escort. (618) 650-3324.

• Be alert to your surroundings.

• While walking continuously conduct a visual scan of the area around you.

• Be on the alert for people or situations that seem to be out of place or out of the ordinary.

• Watch out for other people’s safety and welfare as you would like them to watch out for yours. If you see something that looks suspicious, report it.

• Download the free app Rave Guardian to your smart phone.

If you see anything suspicious, witness a crime or fear for your safety or the safety of someone else, call 911 to reach the University Police. You may also reach the University Police by calling the non-emergency number at 618-650-3324.

Keep your eyes open and, please, if you see it or hear it, report it immediately.

