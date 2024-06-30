HARDIN — A Kane man is facing multiple felony charges after a series of events that began with a traffic stop on May 6, 2024. Kevin J. Patton, 27, was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.

Patton failed to appear in court and was apprehended on a Calhoun County warrant on June 13, 2024. Under the new House Bill 3653, known as the SAFE-T Act, Patton was released on June 18, 2024, as the charges against him were classified as non-detainable offenses.

However, upon his release, Patton allegedly made personal threats of great bodily harm to specific members of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, detailing vehicles and residences. This led Calhoun County State’s Attorney Lucas Fanning to file three new felony charges against Patton for threatening a public official, a Class 3 felony.

Efforts to locate Patton spanned multiple jurisdictions over the following days. He was eventually apprehended on June 25, 2024, by Sheriff William Heffington, with assistance from Illinois Conservation Police Sergeant Mike Goetten.

Patton appeared before the Honorable Judge Charles H.W. Burch, who denied pre-trial release and ordered Patton to be held without bond pending further hearings.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude to the Illinois Conservation Police, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office for their assistance.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

