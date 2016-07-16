ALTON - When it comes to helping those who in need in our own community, it only takes a couple of country musicians, a little bit of bluegrass and a whole lot of compassion.

Saturday evening, Senior Services Plus hosted their annual Feed The Need Benefit Concert for Meals on Wheels at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater.

Country music star Rodney Atkins headlined the show while country-pop dynamo Jana Kramer and local favorites The Harman Family Bluegrass Band got the energy pumping as opening acts.

John Becker, Executive Director of Senior Services Plus, kicked off the night by thanking the hundreds of people in the crowd who came out to the concert to the organization to support those who are in need in our community.

“This is [Senior Service Plus'] one and only fundraiser,” Becker said. “I really appreciate you coming out tonight. Senior Services Plus, in the past ten years, has delivered over one million meals to people in their homes; seniors who are to a point in their live where they need support from our agency and the community. I appreciate you folks coming out.”

Local favorites The Harman Family Bluegrass Band hit the stage shortly after Becker’s introduction, allowing the audience to enjoy the atmosphere of the Amphitheater and their smooth bluegrass and folk sound.

As the sun began to set, Jana Kramer brought a whole new light to the stage. She truthfully has it all; a commanding stage presence, a voice that is to die for and a beauty comparable to a goddess. After getting her start on the hit show One Tree Hill, Kramer has been backed by her adoring “tree hiller” fanbase and has made quite a name for herself in the country music world.

After Kramer pumped up the crowd, the anticipation grew even stronger for the main event. Rodney Atkins had arrived on stage and began with his hit, “Farmer’s Daughter.” The artists has had six number-one singles on the Billboard country music charts, including “If You’re Going Through Hell (Before the Devil Even Knows)”, “Watching You,” “These Are My People,” “Cleaning This Gun (Come On In Boy),” “It’s America” and “Take a Back Road.”

With his career spanning nearly twenty years, the 47-year-old musician born and raised in Tennessee still performs with the same vivacity and passion.

Atkins is planning to release a new studio album before the end of 2016.

For more information about Senior Services Plus, visit their website at http://www.seniorservicesplus.org.

