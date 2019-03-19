Federmann, Kuhns Goals Lift Edwardsville's Girls Soccer Team Past Triad 2-1
March 19, 2019
EDWARDSVILLE 2, TRIAD 0: Payton Federmann and Rileigh Kuhns each had goals as Edwardsville won on the road at Triad on Monday.
Rachel Hensley had the clean sheet for the Tigers, making seven saves in goal
The Tigers are now 2-2-0 on the year, while the Knights fall to 3-2-0.