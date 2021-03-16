BENTON – Shawn E. Whitecotton, 50, of Herrin, Illinois, was sentenced to 16 months

confinement today, consisting of 8 months in federal prison and 8 months of home confinement after his release. At his sentencing, United States District Court Judge Staci M. Yandle agreed with federal prosecutors that Whitecotton knowingly obtained thousands of dollars by abusing his management position at the federal penitentiary at Marion, Illinois (USP-Marion), lied about it, and then obstructed justice while trying to cover up his scheme.

“It is important for the community to have faith in our institutions, including our federal prisons,” U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft said. “We will always hold public officials accountable if they abuse positions of public trust for their own financial benefit.”

This case was investigated by the FBI and Department of Justice Office of the Inspector

General. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Luke J. Weissler.



