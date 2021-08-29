SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) today announced federal funding under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for extended benefits (EB) will end the week ending September 11, 2021. The remaining federal unemployment programs, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), will expire on September 4, 2021.

The Illinois Unemployment Insurance (UI) Act requires federal funding for extended benefits to currently remain active. According to the United States Department of Labor’s interpretation of Section 9022 of ARPA, federal funding for EB will end on September 11. Because the federal government will no longer cover the cost of EB after this date, EB will expire and no longer be available to claimants in Illinois.

Claimants in need of further state resources or assistance are encouraged to visit IDES.Illinois.gov/MoreAssistance for information about helpful programs. Claimants with questions about existing claims should call 800.244.5631 and schedule a callback.

