EAST ST. LOUIS – A Missouri woman is facing federal charges for her alleged involvement in a robbery at the Best Buy in Edwardsville. Jakiaya T. McCoy, 21, of Florissant, Mo, has been charged by a federal grand jury with two counts of transportation of a stolen vehicle, one count of interference with commerce by robbery, and one count of unlawful possession of a machinegun.

The FBI Springfield Field Office, the Glen Carbon Police Department, the Sunset Hills, Missouri, Police Department, and the Wood River Police Department contributed to the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Reppert is prosecuting the case.

“To help protect store employees and instill a better sense of safety for businesses, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to reducing violent crime throughout the Metro East and southern Illinois by holding offenders accountable for their criminal acts,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe.

If convicted, McCoy could face up to 20 years in prison for the charge of interference with commerce by robbery, up to 10 years for each count of transportation of a stolen vehicle, and up to 10 years for possession of a machinegun.

McCoy is scheduled for arraignment at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 8.

Article continues after sponsor message

According to court documents, the charges against McCoy arise from her alleged involvement in a robbery at the Edwardsville Best Buy on Dec. 14, 2023. She is accused of unlawfully taking Apple iPads, a hoverboard, and other property by force. Additionally, McCoy is alleged to have possessed a Glock pistol equipped with a machinegun conversion device, commonly known as a switch.

"No person or business should feel threatened by individuals who create chaos, spread fear, and have no regard for people or property," said Acting Special Agent in Charge Jermaine Deans. "The FBI Metro East Safe Streets Task Force is committed to ensuring the safety of the people who live in our communities and the businesses that operate there."

Further allegations against McCoy include the knowing transportation of two stolen vehicles in Madison County in November 2023, specifically a 2013 Kia Optima and a 2018 Chrysler 300.

It is important to note that an indictment is merely a formal charge against a defendant. Under the law, a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a jury.

Headline Suggestions Proofread Article Enhancement Analysis Social Media Headline Suggestions Bias Check Create News Story

More like this:

Related Video: