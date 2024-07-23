EAST ALTON — A weapons-related search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Cardot Street in East Alton with assistance from federal marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on Thursday in East Alton, according to local police.

Wood River and Alton Police also assisted in the matter, the chief said. A K9 officer also was seen helping with the raid.

Scott Golike, chief of the East Alton Police Department, confirmed that the operation was conducted in response to recent shootings in the area.

"It wasn’t drug-related, it was more weapons-related," Golike said. He added that the search warrant was issued based on probable cause linked to these incidents.

The police, in collaboration with federal agencies, aimed to ensure sufficient manpower to execute the operation safely.

"We wanted to make sure we had enough manpower to execute safely, and we did," Golike said.

While the authorities have someone in custody, they are not ready to release any names at this time.

"The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to be disclosed as the case develops," he added.

