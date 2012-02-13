MADELINE MONROE of Alton High School and SHELBY NICHOLS of Marquette Catholic High School were honored by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club as Students of the Month for February at the Banquet Center on February 13th.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to recognize the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be a senior and nominated on the basis of outstanding scholarship, participation in school and/or community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 scholarship which will be presented to one of the eighteen students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 15th year of the program and 265 students from the three area high schools have been recipients of this honor.

Madeline Monroe is the daughter of Timothy and Sandra Monroe of Godfrey. She is an Illinois State Scholar and been a regular on the school’s high honor roll. She is a member of the National Honor Society and was selected for the USA Swimming Academic All-American Award for the past two years . Her academic achievements resulted in her selection as a Junior Marshall and initiation into Mu Alpha Theta.

Monroe has been an active member of the Student Council, the Red Bird Nest and the Interact Club. Swimming has been her sport of choice and she has excelled in this sport qualifying for the IHSA state swimming finals for the past three years. She is the captain of the swim team this year and was selected as the Telegraph’s “Swimmer of the Year” for the past three years. She was also selected to the All-State Swim team and recognized as the Alton swim team’s most valuable player. She is also a member of the Alton High Math team.

She has been an active volunteer in Red Cross Blood Drives and the Community Christmas celebration and plans to attend the University of Arkansas and major on Mechanical Engineering She also hopes to be a member of the Razorback Swim team.

Shelby Nichols is the daughter of John and Pat Nichols of Godfrey She is also an Illinois State Scholar and a regular on the school’s high honor roll, She is a member of the National Honor Society is currently serving as its president. She earned a first place award in Chemistry in State WYSE competition. She is a key member of the school’s Scholar Bowl team.

Nichols has been a member of the Explorers girl’s volleyball and soccer teams and has earned over 350 service hours at Marquette. She plans to enroll at Washington University [St. Louis] and major in Pre–Medicine.

Mike Tillman, President of the Rotary Club, presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

