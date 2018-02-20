GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) will join other Girl Scout councils across the United States on February 23–25 to participate in National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend 2018.

This celebration rings in a new century of fun, learning, and excitement that selling cookies has powered for girls over the past 101 years. The weekend will highlight some of the most creative and successful Girl Scout Cookie entrepreneurs, as well as the positive change that cookie earnings make possible.

One hundred percent of the net revenue girls raise through cookie sales stays within the local Girl Scout council to help fund programs, service projects and financial assistance. Customers who purchase cookies are making an important investment in their community and supporting fun and formative leadership experiences for girls.

During Girl Scout Cookie season, each amazing young G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) not only sells delicious cookies but also builds life skills, such as goal setting, people skills, and business ethics — all essential to 21st century leadership. Plus, the more cookies girls sell, the more funds they have to power community projects and exciting experiences like camping and traveling.

Girls set goals to decide how they want to invest their earnings – choosing amazing opportunities like attending a computer programming program or going horseback riding. Many Girl Scouts choose to give back using their cookie money - from helping supply local food pantries to leading anti-bullying workshops, funds raised from the Girl Scout Cookie program helps Girl Scouts are do amazing things.

“What girls accomplish during the Girl Scout Cookie Program is incredible,” said Kristen Gibbs, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ Product Program Manager. “They develop skills that will last a lifetime – such as setting budgets and managing money, working together on projects and being confident communicators. Then, because of selling Girl Scout Cookies – they’re able to have these wonderful experiences – learning new skills or taking trips to places they wouldn’t visit otherwise, as well as giving back to the community through service projects.”

National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend offers enterprising girls a chance to show off their cookie-selling skills by participating in Girl Scout Cookie Booths and digital sales throughout southern Illinois. Cookie-loving customers will be able to get their hands on their favorite Girl Scout Cookies, like Thin Mints and Samoas, as well as the popular Girl Scout S’mores Cookie that was introduced last year. Additional Cookie Booths will be held on the weekends of March 2-4 and March 9-11. To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving approximately 11,300 girls and engaging 4,550 adult volunteers in 40½ counties in Southern Illinois. GSSI Mission: Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. The Girl Scouts organization is the world's largest leadership development organization for girls. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives – such as strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts; they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

