This is a series of articles about artists who will present at the Edwardsville Arts Fair on Sept. 24-26 at Edwardsville City Park.

This featured artist is photographer Kenyatta Ray from Heverlee, Belgium.

Kenyatta's artist statement is as follows: "My images are taken around the world, educating people of culture from other countries. By silk screen and painting give the image another than just calling it photography," Kenyatta said.

Included is one of Kenyatta's photos.

Note: Thanks to Edwardsville Arts Center Gallery Manager/Coordinator Carolyn Tidball for the profile information/art photos in the featured artists series. This is the 20th anniversary of the Edwardsville Arts Center. The Arts Center is located at 6165 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. The hours are as follows: Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday to Friday. Saturday. Phone is (618) 655-0337.

