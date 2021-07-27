This is a series of articles about artists who will present at the Edwardsville Arts Fair on Sept. 24-26 at Edwardsville City Park.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

This featured artist is photographer Kenyatta Ray from Heverlee, Belgium.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kenyatta's artist statement is as follows: "My images are taken around the world, educating people of culture from other countries. By silk screen and painting give the image another than just calling it photography," Kenyatta said.

Included is one of Kenyatta's photos.

Note: Thanks to Edwardsville Arts Center Gallery Manager/Coordinator Carolyn Tidball for the profile information/art photos in the featured artists series. This is the 20th anniversary of the Edwardsville Arts Center. The Arts Center is located at 6165 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. The hours are as follows: Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday to Friday. Saturday. Phone is (618) 655-0337.

More like this:

Mar 27, 2024 - Glen Carbon Heritage Museum Showcasing Quilt Exhibition in April  

Mar 6, 2024 - City Council Approves Lease for Edwardsville Arts Center to Use Montclaire Station as Interim Home

Mar 20, 2024 - Edwardsville Arts Center Prepares to Move to New Location

Jan 30, 2024 - Edwardsville Art Fair Takes Applications For 10th Annual Fair In September 2024

Apr 3, 2024 - Dr. Juhanna Rogers Brings “Shattering,” Celebrated One-Woman Show, to SIUE’s Metcalf Theater

 