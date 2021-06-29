WASHINGTON, June 29, 2021—FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced today the agency will begin releasing more detailed Emergency Broadband Benefit enrollment figures to inform its current awareness efforts and empower its outreach partners with targeted outreach campaigns. Since mid-May, the agency enrolled over 3 million households into the broadband subsidy program and the new data will show enrolled households in three-digit Zip code areas.

“From the beginning, we knew that spreading the word about the Emergency Broadband Benefit would require creative thinking and trusted community partners. It’s why I’m proud that we continue to work with thousands of local officials and outreach partners to spread the word about this critical program,” said Rosenworcel. “I have personally participated in outreach events with multiple members of Congress, Tribal leaders, and advocates. The FCC has hosted hundreds of events, but we still have more work to do. Today’s latest data release will help us, and our outreach partners.”

Since February, the FCC enlisted over 24,000 partners ranging from local Boys and Girls clubs, school districts, libraries, YMCAs, food banks, Meals on Wheels and grass roots organizers to national non-profits that focus on digital inclusion volunteer to help us spread the word about the EBB Program. The agency empowered those partners with a customizable toolkit that includes a wide variety of materials to use when spreading the word about this important program. Those materials are available in English and Spanish along with 13 other languages.

The FCC staff conducted 200 virtual public presentations on the program since April. These presentations have ranged from smaller localized events for community groups and libraries to larger train the trainer style events with national non-profit organizations. And the agency partnered across government too working with the Department of Labor who, in turn, passed information on to state unemployment offices and workforce associations. The agency co-hosted webinars with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. And the Department of Education sent out e-mails to every Pell grant recipient in the country to tell them about this opportunity.

To download three-digit zip code Emergency Broadband Benefit enrollment data, you can visit https://www.usac.org/about/emergency-broadband-benefit-program/emergency-broadband-benefit-program-enrollments-and-claims-tracker/. Additionally, the EBB data dashboard contains information related to nationwide and state-specific enrollment figures, will report the amount of program funds disbursed as participating providers file claims and will be updated regularly by USAC staff.

As a reminder, households can qualify several ways such as through their use of existing assistance programs like SNAP, Medicaid, Lifeline or if a child received reduced-price school meals programs in the last two school years. The Emergency Broadband Benefit is also available to households who are eligible for a broadband provider’s existing COVID relief program, to those who have received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year, and to those low-income households who suffered a significant loss in income during the pandemic due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020.

Over 1100 broadband providers have agreed to take part in the program. The benefit is available to eligible new, prior, and existing customers of participating providers. Customers can sign up by contacting a participating provider, enroll online at https://www.getemergencybroadband.org, or sign up via mail. To learn more or learn where to access a mail-in application, call (833) 511-0311.

