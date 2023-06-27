EDWARDSVILLE - FCB Banks officially marked 20 years of business in Edwardsville with a ribbon-cutting and celebration hosted by members of FCB Bank and the The Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce.

David Toby, senior vice president of FCB Banks Edwardsville, said the bank opened in Edwardsville in June of 2003 and has been proud to serve the community for two decades.

“We are celebrating today 20 years of being in this community,” Toby said. “We are a family-owned bank [of] 3 generations, and so the community we serve and all our communities are very important to us.

“We get rooted in the communities … we’ve been involved in the community and we’re very excited to celebrate those 20 years and [be] here for another 20 years at least.”

He emphasized the important role the bank’s customers have had in its success since 2003.

“The customers that we serve every day, that is what drives our business,” he said. “The relationships that we build with our customers, that is what is the basis of the cornerstone of this bank.”

Toby said that when FCB opened in Edwardsville 20 years ago, it was the eighth location for the bank, which now has 17 different locations throughout the Metro East and St. Louis area. He added that the bank will “continue to grow in the Metro East and St. Louis markets.”

