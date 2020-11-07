FCB Banks Collects For 'Coats For Cuties' From November
COLLINSVILLE - FCB Banks is collecting for “Coats for Cuties” from November 2nd through November 20th. To donate new and gently used children’s coats, hats, gloves, and scarves, please call either of our Collinsville locations 346-9000 (800 Beltline Road) or 343-9096 (208 N. Bluff Road - Rt. 157) to arrange for a drop-off.
The coats, hats, gloves and scarves collected will be distributed to area schools to give to local children who are in need of warm clothing for the winter.
