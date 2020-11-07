FCB Banks Collects For 'Coats For Cuties' From November Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. COLLINSVILLE - FCB Banks is collecting for “Coats for Cuties” from November 2nd through November 20th. To donate new and gently used children’s coats, hats, gloves, and scarves, please call either of our Collinsville locations 346-9000 (800 Beltline Road) or 343-9096 (208 N. Bluff Road - Rt. 157) to arrange for a drop-off. Article continues after sponsor message The coats, hats, gloves and scarves collected will be distributed to area schools to give to local children who are in need of warm clothing for the winter.

https://www.fcbbanks.com/ContentDocumentHandler.ashx?documentId=68440 More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show Ft. Henry's Ra66it Ranch, FOOD FOR THOUGHT, OSF, and More!