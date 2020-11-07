COLLINSVILLE - FCB Banks is collecting for “Coats for Cuties” from November 2nd through November 20th. To donate new and gently used children’s coats, hats, gloves, and scarves, please call either of our Collinsville locations 346-9000 (800 Beltline Road) or 343-9096 (208 N. Bluff Road - Rt. 157) to arrange for a drop-off.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The coats, hats, gloves and scarves collected will be distributed to area schools to give to local children who are in need of warm clothing for the winter.


https://www.fcbbanks.com/ContentDocumentHandler.ashx?documentId=68440

More like this:

Sep 17, 2023 - Alton Mural Painting Has Begun

Sep 29, 2023 - Alton Mural Nears Halfway Point

Jul 5, 2023 - Local Theater Company Celebrates 10 Years with "Wizard of Oz" Retelling

Aug 31, 2023 - New Alton Mural to be Painted in September

Aug 8, 2023 - East Alton Is Again Inspiring With Its Annual Back To School Event

 