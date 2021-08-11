EAST ST. LOUIS - On behalf of Christopher A. Wray, Director of the FBI, Sean M. Cox, special agent in charge (SAC) of the FBI Springfield Division, awarded the 2020 Director’s Community Leadership Award to the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation in East St. Louis, Illinois.

This distinctive award was formally created in 1990 to honor individuals and organizations for their efforts in combating terrorism, cyber-crime, illegal drugs, gangs, and other crimes leading to violence in America. The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation is one of 56 individuals or organizations around the United States who will receive the award this year.

The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation’s mission is “to instill youth in the Greater East St. Louis area with the dream, drive, and determination necessary to succeed in academics, athletics, and leadership.” Winner of six Olympic Medals, Jackie Joyner-Kersee was born and raised in East St. Louis where she is committed to ensuring all children have access to high-quality after-school programs, safe recreational places within their communities, and caring adults to help them achieve their dreams.

SAC Cox said, “Our country’s future rests in our children, and the work of this foundation will help create successful leaders who understand sacrifice, failure, and achievement go hand-in-hand”.

“It was a blessing to be recognized for our leadership and the work we do in the community. It truly takes a village. We will forever be honored by the FBI’s recognition of our efforts,” said Jackie Joyner-Kersee

In light of health and travel concerns related to COVID-19, the annual ceremony honoring this year’s recipients was canceled.

