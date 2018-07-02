Students attending FAIT Academy learned about various evidence gathering techniques, including crime scene processing and fingerprint analysis.

GODFREY – Incoming juniors and seniors from several area high schools participated in a Future Agents in Training (FAIT) Academy conducted by the Springfield Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) June 20-21 at Lewis and Clark Community College.

“Our FAIT Academy allowed high school students an opportunity to get a comprehensive look into today’s FBI,” said FBI Springfield Public Affairs Officer Brad Ware. “Students were provided with several presentations on topics including terrorism, cyber-crime, public corruption, evidence response, SWAT, and the day-to-day operations from typical FBI Special Agents and Professional Staff.”

The free course gave students the chance to learn about the Bureau’s mission, as well as an increased awareness of the variety of careers available at the FBI.

The course provided information and hands-on training on how the FBI gathers evidence, interviews witnesses and solves cases.

“The academy was an extremely valuable learning opportunity for the students,” said L&C Assistant Criminal Justice Professor Jessica Noble. “I hope we can continue the academy in the future.”

Each of the 22 students who attended the course received a certificate of completion.

