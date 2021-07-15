One of the FBI’s most-wanted listed as John Doe 44, is in custody as of July 15, 2021.

The FBI believes Doe has information on a child in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Authorities have not released Doe’s name or say where he was found. Also, the FBI did not indicate if any charges have been filed against the man.

On Wednesday, July 15, the FBI sent a nationwide alert saying "John Doe 44" is believed to have critical information regarding a child victim. The FBI said the initial video of the unidentified male, shown with a child, was first recorded by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in February 2021. The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated that the files were produced prior to November 2018. Doe was located after the nationwide alert.

Anyone with information on this or any other federal sex crime case should submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

