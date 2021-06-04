WASHINGTON, D.C. - This is a statement from the FBI about the recent cyberattack:

"As the lead federal investigative agency fighting cyber threats, combating cyber crime is one of the FBI’s highest priorities.

We have attributed the JBS attack to REvil and Sodinokibi and are working diligently to bring the threat actors to justice. We continue to focus our efforts on imposing risk and consequences and holding the responsible cyber actors accountable. Our private sector partnerships are essential to responding quickly when a cyber intrusion occurs and providing support to victims affected by our cyber adversaries.

"A cyberattack on one is an attack on us all. We encourage any entity that is the victim of a cyberattack to immediately notify the FBI through one of our 56 field offices."

