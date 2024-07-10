ST. LOUIS — Two former Northwoods, Missouri, police officers were indicted last week for allegedly violating a man’s civil rights in 2023. Samuel Davis and Michael Hill turned themselves in, with Davis surrendering yesterday and Hill today.

The charges stem from a July 4, 2023, incident at a Walgreens in Northwoods involving a man identified in the indictment as “C.G.” Davis and Hill are each facing one count of conspiracy to intimidate C.G. in the free exercise of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure and deprivation of rights under color of law. Additionally, Davis faces charges of engaging in misleading conduct with intent to hinder a federal investigation and altering records. Hill is also charged with lying to the FBI.

According to the indictment, Hill, who was Davis’ supervisor, instructed Davis to take C.G. to Kinloch, Missouri. Davis allegedly took C.G. to a field in Kinloch, where he struck the handcuffed man with his police baton. To cover up the incident, Davis reportedly told a dispatcher that C.G. was gone before he arrived at the Walgreens and turned off his body camera. Hill is accused of lying to FBI agents by falsely stating that C.G. asked to go to Kinloch because he “had people” there.

If convicted, Davis and Hill each face a maximum penalty of life in prison for the charges of conspiracy to violate civil rights and deprivation of rights under color of law. Davis also faces up to 20 years for witness tampering and 20 years for destruction of records. Hill could face up to five years for lying to the FBI. Sentencing will be determined by a federal district court judge, considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The announcement was made by Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Saylor A. Fleming for the Eastern District of Missouri, and Acting Special Agent in Charge Christopher Crocker of the FBI St. Louis Field Office.

The case was investigated by the FBI St. Louis Field Office and the St. Louis County Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Krug for the Eastern District of Missouri and Trial Attorney Taylor Payne of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section are prosecuting the case.

It is important to note that an indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

