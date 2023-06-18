ALTON - If you asked him, Marc McLemore would tell you he’s lived a “mundane” life. His loved ones, however, disagree.

A graduate of the FBI Academy, retired Captain of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, current Chief Operating Officer at United Fruit & Produce Company — the list goes on. And Marc’s so-called mundane life wouldn’t be complete without his titles of father, husband and grandpa.

All of those accomplishments deserve to be recognized. But Marc is quick to point out that he doesn’t need to be lauded for his parenting; after all, it’s his main job.

“I know Father’s Day is celebrated, but being a parent, these are just the things that go along with being a parent if you’re doing it right,” Marc said. “Parenting is just parenting. It is what you do when you have children. You parent them and guide them and raise them and it’s nothing particularly special, or at least, it shouldn’t be.”

Marc said that all of his success can be attributed to his wife, Yvette. The couple has been married for 31 years.

“Nothing I’ve done would be possible without her. Absolutely nothing,” he said. “As much as it’s Father’s Day, she’s a part of that as much as I am Mother’s Day.”

Together, they raised two sons. Their oldest child, Tyler, is the assistant director of programs at Southeast Missouri State University. Their younger son, Todd, is a registered nurse at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital and a current student at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

“Both of them are wonderful kids. Me and my wife spend a lot of time with them. We travel with them as much as we possibly can,” Marc said, adding that the family returned from a trip to the Dominican Republic earlier in the week.

Marc and Yvette often make the trip to Cape Girardeau where Tyler lives; they love spending time with their granddaughters, Peyton, 5, and Penelope, 2. Marc said the couple will likely relocate to be nearby after he retires. In the meantime, they’re looking forward to a Disney trip later this year.

While his sons are older now, Marc has always been close with them. He has fond memories of coaching both boys’ soccer teams and select basketball teams. He estimated that he worked with about 50 kids in the select basketball program. Coaching allowed him to travel across the Midwest with the kids and their parents, and he watched many of the kids grow up and play in college.

“That was probably one of the best times of my life,” he said.

Marc clearly has a long list of accomplishments, many of which he doesn’t consider accomplishments. But when he looks back, the most significant moments revolve around his family. He’s pleased that they flew out to watch him graduate from the FBI Academy. He’s proud of his sons for graduating college. He’s grateful to celebrate 31 years of marriage.

“I like to think I did as much as I possibly could the right way,” Marc said.

That’s not mundane at all.

Happy Father’s Day to Marc and all the other extraordinary dads out there!

