GRAFTON - Raging Rivers in Grafton has a Father's Day special planned.

The park, located at 100 Palisades Parkway in Grafton, will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Dads get in free accompanied by a paid admission for a kid age 3 and up.

Children ages 2 and under are admitted to the park for free.

The park features a wave pool, an endless lazy river, body flumes, tube rides, a family interactive play area, the Mississippi Monster, and more.

For hours, admission, birthday parties, group events, and park information, visit https://www.ragingrivers.com.

