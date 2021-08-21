ST. LOUIS - Father Ralph Siefert, president of Chaminade College Preparatory School, died Friday. He was reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19.

Siefert had been the school’s president for many years since 1986.

It is also reported that Siefert had been fully vaccinated against the virus.

A statement from the school read: ”Father Siefert spent his life doing what he loved; educating young men and helping them live a life that would get them to heaven. "We take comfort knowing he is at peace and ready to meet our Lord Jesus Christ in his eternal home."

Siefert received a Doctor of Ministry from Andover Newton Theological School and held other degrees in theology. He was set to retire in June 2022.

It was also reported he was surrounded by several of his closest friends when he died.

