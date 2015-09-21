ALTON - Father Peter Donohoe of Alton will celebrate his 90th birthday by offering Mass of Celebration at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Alton. Following the Mass, will be a reception in the School’s Alumni Hall (gym.) All are invited to attend.

Peter Donohoe was born sometime in September of 1925 in Drumard, County Longford, Ireland; his mom says it was the 14th, but according to paperwork submitted later in the month by his dad, his official birthday is September 24. Though Father Donohoe believes his mother when it comes to the date of his birth, having both an official and unofficial birthday in the same month seems appropriate for a man who laughs as easily as he breaths, is always smiling and never met a party he didn’t like.

To name the parishes in which he served since being ordained in the Diocese of Springfield, Illinois in 1950, one may as well recite the Roman Catholic Litany of Saints.

Please join Father Peter Donohoe on Thursday September 24, at 5:00pm for Mass followed by a 90th birthday reception in Ss. Peter and Paul’s Alumni Center.

Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church

717 State Street

Alton, IL 62002

618-465-4221

www.SSPPAlton.com

