CHARLESTON - Two Father McGivney Catholic High School athletes - Tyler Guthrie and Jacob Huber - posted strong performances at the IHSA Class 1A Boys State Track and Field Meet on Friday in Charleston.

Guthrie was ninth in the 3,200 meters with a time of 9:59.67. Justin Mumford of Trenton (Wesclin) won the race with a time of 9:18.26.

Huber was 27th in the long jump with a leap of 5.52 meters. Huber is only a sophomore and is expected to possibly return to state next year. Sam Roszak of Winnetka won the long jump with a top performance of 6.74 meters.

