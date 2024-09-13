GLEN CARBON - Mia Lieberman, a standout 6-foot middle hitter for Father McGivney Catholic, has been named a Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Female Athlete of the Month. Lieberman has played a crucial role in the Griffins' 6-4 overall record this season.

She is a standout athlete and has participated in basketball and softball at McGivney.

"She is a very knowledgeable middle hitter who understands the game," said Coach Jake Williams. "Mia Lieberman is one of our top contributors. Her versatility and power make her a strong hitter and a very good blocker."

Lieberman’s contributions are not limited to her offensive skills; she is also known for her strategic placements and effective blocks. Initially starting as an outside hitter, Lieberman was moved to the middle due to her skills, height and understanding of multiple positions.

This flexibility has proven invaluable to the Griffins. In addition to her athletic prowess, Lieberman is committed to academic excellence and personal development, striving for success both individually and as part of the team.

Again, congrats to Mia on her Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Female Athlete of Month accolade.

