FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 18, CAHOKIA 0: McGivney scored 10 runs in the first inning, then eight more in the second to gain the 15-run rule win over visiting Cahokia at Griffins Park.

Nora Mensing led the Griffins with two hits and three RBIs, while Izzie Venarsky had two hits and two RBIs, Alexis Bond had a hit and drove in four runs.

Julia Behrmann had a hit and two RBIs, Avery Grenzebach and Eve Stanhaus had a hit and RBI each, Claire Miller came up with a hit and Mac Briescher, Olivia Gray, Ari Hasenstab, Leah Hopfinger, and Lily Terrell all had RBIs.

Jada Zumwalt struck out four while in the circle for McGivney, with Grenzebach fanning three.

The Griffins are now 2-9, while the Comanches go to 0-7.

