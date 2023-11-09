GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney’s senior boys' soccer players concluded the season with a 12-9-2 overall record and an appearance in the 1A boys' regional soccer finals at McGivney in a PK loss to Columbia.

McGivney head boys soccer coach Matthew McVicar said he was “very proud” of his seniors after the final match.

The McGivney four seniors were Ethan Endress, Sam Strack, Noah Gardner and Nate McLaughlin.

The senior cast are Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Male Athletes of the Month for Father McGivney Catholic.

“I am so proud of all the seniors for how hard they worked all season,” McGivar said.

McGivar described Noah as one of the team’s most important players in 2023.

“Noah always does his best,” McGivar said. “He started all over for us in his career and is a hard worker.”

The coach continued: “Ethan has grown immensely as a player and I wish I had one more year with him he has developed that much.

“Sam Strack worked hard and created chances for us when he was in. Nate has always done his best for us and started all over for us.”

Again a salute to the McGivney seniors for their efforts and recognition as Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb Male Athletes of the Month.

