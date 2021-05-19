GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School star soccer player Diego Pacheco recently signed his letter of intent to play the sport at St. Louis Community College.

Pacheco is also the Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com Male Athlete of the Month for Father McGivney High School.



Pacheco started playing soccer at the age of five. Though his childhood he enrolled in several camps to help him become a better soccer player. He has been to SIUE, McKendree, Louisville, and a La Liga Camp in Chicago.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Pacheco started playing club soccer since he was 8 years old, He started with the Fire Juniors before transferring to SLSG IL around the age of 10.

“I chose to run cross country my freshman year of high school and play club ball, instead of playing high school ball. During my sophomore and junior year I helped lead my high school team to accomplish some pretty well-deserved achievements.”

“It was hard during the recruiting process because COVID-19 hit my junior year that was a prime year for my recruiting so I chose the community college way because I wanted to play with kids that were hungry to play."

Pacheco plans on studying nursing in college.

St Louis Community College is in the Missouri Community College Conference. Ricardo Garza took over as the head coach of the STLCC men's soccer program in the Fall 2020 season. Ricardo played in Region XVI for STLCC-Forest Park under Pat McBride before transferring to East Central College and leading them to their first Region XVI Championship Championship as a forward.



More like this: