Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

BELLEVILLE - The Father McGivney Griffins will head to the boy's soccer sectional championship after Wednesday night’s win against Murphysboro, 1-0.

With DJ Villhard scoring the winning goal, coach Tim Vance said the team is pumped to return to Belleville Saturday for the 1 p.m. sectional championship game against Belleville Althoff Catholic.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It was a good battle,” Vance said of the Wednesday night win. “It was good to get that early goal. We ready for the challenge Saturday, we’ve played Althoff before and they’re a good team.”

Father McGivney improves to 16-7 overall on the season, while Murphysboro concludes 14-7-3. Althoff enters Saturday with a 15-4-3 overall mark.

More like this:

Mar 22, 2024 - Rosetto, Rybak Have Braces, Ellis Records Clean Sheet, McGivney Wins Over Marquette 6-0 In GMC Girls Soccer

Mar 18, 2024 - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard For Saturday, March 16, 2024

Mar 18, 2024 - Weekend Girls Soccer Round-Up: McGivney Beats Alton, Marquette Picks Up First Win

Yesterday - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Feb 7, 2024 - Alton Girls Qualify For Sectional, Basnet, Hall Lead Birds, Panthers, Collinsville Takes Another Regional Team Crown

 