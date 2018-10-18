BELLEVILLE - The Father McGivney Griffins will head to the boy's soccer sectional championship after Wednesday night’s win against Murphysboro, 1-0.

With DJ Villhard scoring the winning goal, coach Tim Vance said the team is pumped to return to Belleville Saturday for the 1 p.m. sectional championship game against Belleville Althoff Catholic.

“It was a good battle,” Vance said of the Wednesday night win. “It was good to get that early goal. We ready for the challenge Saturday, we’ve played Althoff before and they’re a good team.”

Father McGivney improves to 16-7 overall on the season, while Murphysboro concludes 14-7-3. Althoff enters Saturday with a 15-4-3 overall mark.

