GLEN CARBON – The girls’ volleyball team at Father McGivney Catholic High made history this season.

The Griffins defeated Waterloo Gibault Catholic Wednesday evening 25-22, 25-23 in the final of the IHSA Class 1A Valmeyer sectional to advance to the school’s first-ever super-sectional in any sport. The Griffins met Grayville, who won the Thompsonville sectional over Norris City-Omaha-Enfield 26-24, 25-20, on Friday night, but lost in two games. Grayville now earns a state tourney berth.

McGivney head coach Amanda Dreyer is very proud of her team’s accomplishments thus far.

“I’m incredibly proud of the girls for their hard work, determination and perseverance,” Dreyer said. “They really played well together as a team, and poured out their hearts onto the court.”

Dreyer felt that a big key to the win over the Hawks Wednesday was withstanding a string of ten unanswered points when the Griffins were ahead 21-8 in the first game. Gibault then pulled to within a point twice, but McGivney held on and won the game.

“Our defense was resilient, and we played smart offensively,” Dreyer said. “The key moment in the first set was keeping Gibault from gaining momentum into the second game. Even though we had a tough run against us to close the lead, the girls stayed calm and regained control for the win.”

The second game was a see-saw affair that saw neither team being able to go on a long run, with the lead never being more than two points either way. With the Griffins trailing the second game 23-22, McGivney scored the last three points to take the game and the match.

“They brought the same energy into the second game, and fought for each point,” Dreyer said.

The Griffins finished with a 23-13 mark overall.

