CLASS 1A

Greenfield-Northwestern and Father McGivney Catholic girls volleyball teams are moving on up.

Greenfield-Northwestern advanced Thursday from the Calhoun Regional in the IHSA Class 1A playoffs with a 25-9, 22-25, 25-14 win over Hardin Calhoun. Greenfield-Northwestern moves on to the Valmeyer Sectional Monday. In the Mt. Olive final, Father McGivney Catholic won their first-ever regional crown with a 21-25, 25-20, 25-23 win over Metro-East Lutheran. The Griffins move on to the Valmeyer Sectional Monday evening, where they’ll play Lebanon, a 25-16, 25-23 winner over New Athens in the Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran final.

The Lebanon-Father McGivney matchup begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday, followed by the Greenfield-Northwestern vs. Waterloo matchup at 6:30 p.m.

"The girls came together beautifully last night, working to stay focused and confident the entire match, Father McGivney Catholic girls volleyball coach Amanda Dreyer said. "They (the Father McGivney girls) persevered through the first game loss and kept fighting for each point."

Emma Deist led the way for the Griffins with seven kills, while Claire McKee added four. McKee added 12 assists while Macy Hoppes had 25 digs. Madison Webb had 10 blocks, while McKee had eight and Deist added seven for McGivney.

Anne Kienle had seven kills for the Knights in the match, while Taylor Bradley had five, Kate Weber four and Phoebe Russell three. Caitlyn Reynolds had a big night for Metro-East with seven service points, four aces, four blocks and nine digs in the match.

In addition, Sami Kasting had 23 digs and Sidney Vetter had 21 assists to help the Knights’ cause.

Monday’s Valmeyer Sectional winners play at 6 p.m. Wednesday for the sectional championship.

OTHER VOLLEYBALL SUMMARIES

CLASS 2A

Staunton took the title in the Hillsboro regional with a 21-25, 25-16, 25-20 victory over Greenville. The Bulldogs move on to the Red Bud sectional, where they will go up against Nashville, a 25-14, 25-15 winner over Campbell Hill Trico in the Vienna regional. The winner of the Bulldog-Hornet match faces the winner of Carlyle vs. DuQuoin in Wednesday evening’s final.

CLASS 4A

O’Fallon held off Collinsville 26-24, 25-23 to win the Belleville East regional, and will play Edwardsville in the Bloomington sectional semifinal Monday night, with the match to be played at Belleville East. The winner between the Tigers and the Panthers will move on to Wednesday’s final against the winner of Normal Community West and the host Purple Raiders, with a trip to the Normal Community super-sectional next Friday night on the line.

All sectional final matches will be played on Wednesday night, with the super-sectionals set for Nov. 2. The state finals in all four classes are set for Nov. 9-10 at Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena in Bloomington-Normal.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

