GLEN CARBON – The Father McGivney Catholic girls’ basketball team overcame a 15-6 first-quarter deficit to defeat Vandalia 46-36 Monday evening at the McGivney gym.

Anna McKee led the way for the Griffins with 19 points, while Macy Hoppes added 12 as McGivney won their fourth straight game to put their record at 7-2.

“The girls played pretty well,” said Griffins’ head coach Jeff Oller. “Charlize (Luehmann) and Caitie (Pendall) played great on defense, and we rebounded well.”

Luehmann also had nine points for McGivney.

The biggest key to the game was McGivney’s defense and its pressure, which forced numerous Vandal turnovers that led to baskets on the offensive end.

“Definitely the girls’ intensity and focus on defense and on the press,” Oller said. “Both Macy and Anna had six steals each, and Rachel Maller played well also. It was one of our strongest games on the season.”

The Griffins defense shined in the second half, as they conceded only 11 points – two in the third quarter – to take control of the game. McGivney outscored the Vandals 13-2 in the third to take a 34-27 lead after trailing at the half 25-21. The Griffins outscored Vandalia 12-9. A 10-0 run in the third quarter that went into the early fourth sealed the win.

Megan Kern led Vandalia with 14 points on the night, the only Vandal player to hit double figures.

Oller feels that his players are adapting to different roles due to injury and other various situations and that the Griffins have adapted very well.

“The girls are getting comfortable in playing different roles due to injury and other circumstances,” Oller said, “and they have been really stepping up.”

The Griffins travel to Nokomis on Thursday night in their second Prairie State Conference game, then host St. Elmo on Friday night. The tip-off for both games is at 7:30 p.m.



Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

