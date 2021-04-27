FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 6, JERSEY 2: Father McGivney Catholic led 3-2 at the half, then exploded for four goals in the second half to take the three points at Father McGivney High School over Jersey.

McGivney goals were as follows:

Amelia Beltramea

Taylor Haerr x2

Madasyn Wasser x 2

Addie Speight

Assist by

Mayelin Rios x2

Claire Stranhaus

Addie Speight

Taylor Haerr x 2

“We are both rebuilding a lot,” he said of McGivney and Jersey. “We are learning a lot as we go. We tried to get a lot of possessions. We maintained possession a lot during the game.”

Sally Hudson and Lexi Tarkington scored the goals for the Panthers, while Chloe Whited and Brooklyn Winters had assists. The Griffins' goal scorers were not available at press time.

Carly Daniels had seven saves in goal for Jersey.

Father McGivney is now 1-1-0, while the Panthers go to 2-2-0.

