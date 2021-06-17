GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School Athletic Director Jeff Oller announced Thursday afternoon that the Griffins' baseball team will be recognized for their great season at 6 p.m. Friday in the school gym.

The Griffins' team will be returning from the Class 1A State Championship Baseball Game Thursday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

Prior to the celebration in the gymnasium, the boys will be escorted on the school activity buses.

"We invite everyone to line Old Troy Road in front of the school to welcome the team," Oller said. "Please park in the front lot by 5:45 p.m. Friday. Access to the front lot might be difficult after 5:45 p.m.



