Father McGivney Catholic School Announces NHS Inductees At Ceremony
Father McGivney Catholic High School is proud to announce the NHS inductees admitted to the National Honors Society at last night's induction ceremony:
Amelia Beltramea
Noah Beltramea
Lorelai Biegler
Ciara Folkerts
Tyler Guthrie
Jude Henke
MaryLorraine Hentz
Elizabeth Hyten
Olivia Jackson
Caroline Kassing
Darren Luchetti
Charlize Luehmann
Jillian Matthews
Emma Noe
Lauren Propes
Anne Schilly
Devon Silhavy
Macy Smith
Grace Stanhaus
Elizabeth Telthorst
Ava Tidball
Bailey Washam