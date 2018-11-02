GLEN CARBON - The Father McGivney Catholic Griffins volleyball season came to end with a 2-0 loss Friday to the Grayville Bison. McGivney’s season ends at 25-13.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Bison advances to the school’s first ever state tournament final four for any sport in school history.

They move to 27-9 and will play at 9 a.m. at Redbird Arena next Friday. The Griffins were trailing 20-12 in the first game, rallied to get within 20-18. However Grayville responded with a 5-1 run. The Bison were in total control during the second game and that 25-16.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

 