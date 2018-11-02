GLEN CARBON - The Father McGivney Catholic Griffins volleyball season came to end with a 2-0 loss Friday to the Grayville Bison. McGivney’s season ends at 25-13.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Bison advances to the school’s first ever state tournament final four for any sport in school history.

They move to 27-9 and will play at 9 a.m. at Redbird Arena next Friday. The Griffins were trailing 20-12 in the first game, rallied to get within 20-18. However Grayville responded with a 5-1 run. The Bison were in total control during the second game and that 25-16.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.