GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic's Fine Arts Festival highlighted artistic and musical abilities at the school on Wednesday night.

Father McGivney Principal Joe Lombardi said the school has been blessed to have Mary Campbell as art director and Jill Griffin as music director and such talented students.

“Our artwork is great because of the talent and due to Mary Campbell, who provides tons of experience for the kids,” Lombardi said. “The art pieces range from paintings, to pencil drawings, ceramic paper drawings and a wide variety of pieces. Jill Griffin has helped our music program grow even more. She will be moving on to get a master’s degree at SIUE. We have hired Danielle Boulanger full time to be the new music director.”

"Thank you to Mrs. Mary Campbell for helping our students uncover and expand their artistic talents," said Elizabeth Moody, development and marketing director for Father McGivney. "Thank you to Ms. Jill Griffin for all you’ve done for our music program. Best of luck in your newest adventure pursuing your master's degree at SIUE."

Moody also bid farewell and best of luck to senior Caley Micun, who will be pursuing her degree at Xavier University next year.

