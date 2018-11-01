GLEN CARBON - Aaron Boulanger, son of Jon and Karen Boulanger of Highland, IL., and a senior at Father McGivney Catholic High School, earned the highest possible SAT score of 1600. In 2018, only 4 percent of students scored over a 1400 in the state of Illinois and 7 percent nationally. Aaron also scored a perfect 36 on his ACT test last Spring.

Joseph Lombardi, Principal of Father McGivney Catholic High School said: “Aaron is a very dedicated and focused young man. These characteristics have helped him achieve these academic successes, but just as impressive is this young man’s character and humble attitude. We are all very proud of Aaron! He embodies all the characteristics we instill in our students at Father McGivney Catholic High School.”

While a student at Father McGivney Catholic High School, Aaron has been a member of the school’s National Honors Society, Science Olympiad Team, Math Team, Robotics Team, Ethics Bowl Team, Scholar Bowl Team, Catholic Athletes for Christ, Griffins for Life, Drama Club, Band, is a Student Ambassador, and is the House Statistician and Treasurer of National Honor Society. Aaron also competes on the McGivney soccer and track teams. Away from school, Aaron is also a member of the Glen-Ed Soccer Club and is an active member of St. Paul Parish in Highland. In addition to earning a 36 on his ACT, Aaron is a semifinalist for the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program after scoring a 1490 out of 1520 on the PSAT test.

About taking the SAT, Aaron said, “I knew it would be a bit harder to score perfectly on this one. I practiced for a couple weeks because I had to do well on this test to get a chance to be a National Merit Finalist. As always, I give first credit to God. Without Him, none of this is possible. I also thank all of my teachers, past and present, for their dedication, as well as my parents for always giving me the opportunity for a great education.”

“Aaron has achieved something only a small percentage of students have before, that is commendable,” said Mrs. Bobbie Madura, Student Services Director. “He not only gives of his time to his academic pursuits, but continues to stay involved in athletics, extracurriculars, and community service. He is well deserving of these accolades and his university choices are now limitless. He will go on to do great things because of these blessings from God.”

The SAT is an entrance exam used by most colleges and universities to make admissions decisions and its purpose is to measure a student’s readiness for college. The SAT is broken up into two sections: Math and Evidence-Based Reading and Writing.

