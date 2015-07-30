Troy Fire Protection District firefighters and the Glen Carbon Fire Department responded to a fire call at Father McGivney Catholic High School on Thursday night, just after 8 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

The school is still under construction with opening day only a few days away. The fire call was issued with a dumpster on fire near the school. Firefighters quickly extinguished the dumpster fire when they arrived.

Firemen combed the top of the Father McGivney building to make sure none of the fire embers had gone to the roof and it was clear. An ember is a glowing, hot coal made of greatly heated wood, coal or other carbon-based material that remain after, or sometimes precede, a fire.

More like this:

Related Video: