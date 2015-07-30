Troy Fire Protection District firefighters and the Glen Carbon Fire Department responded to a fire call at Father McGivney Catholic High School on Thursday night, just after 8 p.m.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The school is still under construction with opening day only a few days away. The fire call was issued with a dumpster on fire near the school. Firefighters quickly extinguished the dumpster fire when they arrived.

Firemen combed the top of the Father McGivney building to make sure none of the fire embers had gone to the roof and it was clear. An ember is a glowing, hot coal made of greatly heated wood, coal or other carbon-based material that remain after, or sometimes precede, a fire.

More like this:

Nov 14, 2023 - Jerseyville Fire Department Updates Fire Hydrant Inspection Requirements

Nov 14, 2023 - Edwardsville School Board Approves $13M for Solar Panel Installation

Nov 15, 2023 - $7.2 Million In Funding Released By Pritzker Administration For New Emergency Vehicles In Illinois

6 days ago - "Quick Hit:" Edwardsville Firefighters Extinguish Blaze At Old Fire Station

Yesterday - Cooking Safety; A Top Priority On Thanksgiving Day

Related Video:

Edwardsville and Glen Carbon Fire Departments Hold 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Village of Glen Carbon Old Troy Road Construction Project Meeting 4-15-19

 